Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.01 Million in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSI opened at $20.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $324.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.94%.Rush Street Interactive’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 160,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,052,477.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 663,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,649,245.42. This represents a 19.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $4,156,457.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 701,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,806,529.88. This represents a 26.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,516,648 shares of company stock worth $28,196,818. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Susquehanna set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

