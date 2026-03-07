Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $DFH

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,518 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $12,388,000. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 454,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 269,024 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 40.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 61,797 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth $1,216,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $16.51 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DFH shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder specializing in the design, development and construction of single-family and multifamily communities across the United States. Through its in-house Design Studio, the company offers a range of home collections that blend architectural styles with customizable floor plans, allowing buyers to tailor finishes and features to suit their lifestyle preferences. In addition to core construction services, Dream Finders provides integrated mortgage and title services, streamlining the homebuying process for its clients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in St.

