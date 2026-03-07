Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 12,179 Shares of Air Lease Corporation $AL

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AL. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 2,980.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Stock Performance

AL opened at $64.52 on Friday. Air Lease Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.74. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 35.72%.The company had revenue of $679.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 155,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $9,977,218.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,941 shares in the company, valued at $46,482,002.23. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 20,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $1,324,434.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,833.10. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 542,625 shares of company stock worth $34,743,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is a leading aircraft leasing company that acquires commercial jet aircraft and leases them to airlines worldwide. The firm’s core business activities include direct aircraft acquisition, lease management and portfolio remarketing. By structuring sale‐and‐leaseback transactions, operating leases and secured loans, Air Lease provides flexible financing solutions that enable carriers to modernize their fleets without committing large amounts of capital to ownership.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Air Lease Corporation serves a diverse customer base spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

