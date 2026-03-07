Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.59 and last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 38621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.47.

Pulse Seismic Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$229.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.47.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 110.53%. The business had revenue of C$6.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0407643 EPS for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

Pulse Seismic Inc is a Canadian company which acts as a provider of seismic data to the energy sector in western Canada. The company is engaged in the acquisition, marketing, and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the energy sector. It offers the full suite of project management services including On-site professional project management, experienced cost estimation services, daily reporting to clients and detailed project cost tracking, procurement of subcontractors to ensure regulatory compliance, and others.

