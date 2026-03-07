Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired Rep. Lloyd Doggett

Representative Lloyd Doggett (Democratic-Texas) recently bought shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG). In a filing disclosed on March 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Procter & Gamble stock on February 17th.

Representative Lloyd Doggett also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 12/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CocaCola (NYSE:KO) on 12/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 12/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 12/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/9/2025.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1%

PG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.80. 8,186,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,592,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.21. The firm has a market cap of $357.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731,126 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,785,000 after buying an additional 2,880,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,576.02. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lloyd Doggett (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Doggett (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lloyd Doggett was born in Austin, Texas. Doggett graduated from Austin High School in 1964. He earned a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1967 and a J.D. from the University of Texas in 1970. Doggett’s career experience includes working as an adjunct professor with the University of Texas School of Law. In the 116th Congress, Doggett served on the House Ways & Means Committee, and he co-founded the House Prescription Drug Taskforce.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

