Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,725 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.3%

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.38.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.03). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Principal Financial Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.010-9.260 EPS. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.72%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other news, CEO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $697,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,660. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,965 shares of company stock worth $2,352,460 in the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, commonly known as Principal, is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The firm provides a broad range of retirement, investment management and insurance solutions for individual, employer and institutional clients. Its core businesses include retirement plan services and recordkeeping, asset management, and life and disability insurance, supported by distribution through employers, financial advisors and direct channels.

On the retirement side, Principal offers 401(k) and other workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts and annuity products designed to help clients accumulate and manage retirement savings.

