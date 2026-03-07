Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PROP. William Blair set a $3.50 price target on shares of Prairie Operating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prairie Operating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prairie Operating has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

NASDAQ:PROP opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Prairie Operating has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $95.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, major shareholder Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $1,436,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 14,993,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,338,641.51. The trade was a 6.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,651,736 shares of company stock worth $2,778,050 in the last ninety days. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prairie Operating by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prairie Operating during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prairie Operating by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 113,720 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Prairie Operating in the first quarter worth approximately $3,678,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prairie Operating in the second quarter worth about $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ: PROP) is a publicly traded independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The firm seeks to identify and capitalize on undervalued or overlooked assets, applying a disciplined approach to drilling, completion and production optimization. By concentrating on core resource plays, Prairie Operating aims to deliver steady production growth and free cash flow.

The company’s asset base is concentrated in the Permian Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds working interests in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

