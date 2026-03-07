Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) Trading 15% Higher – Still a Buy?

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Free Report) shares rose 15% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.93 and last traded at C$17.93. Approximately 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PZAKY

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.57.

(Get Free Report)

Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) is one of the largest and longest‐standing insurance providers in Central and Eastern Europe. Headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, the company traces its origins back to the early 19th century and has grown into a comprehensive financial services group. As a publicly traded entity with significant backing from the Polish State Treasury, PZU plays a pivotal role in the domestic insurance market while also maintaining a presence in neighboring countries.

The company’s core operations span both life and non‐life insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.