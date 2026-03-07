Pitcairn Co. Sells 5,540 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.4% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 7.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 91.7% during the third quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.4% during the third quarter. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP now owns 182,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $131.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. Fox Advisors reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

