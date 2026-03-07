Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.5% in the second quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,114,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,135,660. This represents a 16.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allstate from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.88.

Allstate Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:ALL opened at $212.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.65 and a 200-day moving average of $204.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.23. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $216.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 15.19%.The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

