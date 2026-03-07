Pitcairn Co. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 91,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,832,000 after acquiring an additional 89,530 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,232.69. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Biogen from $165.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biogen from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.04.

Biogen Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $184.87 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $202.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 13.07%.Biogen’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Biogen will present new spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) data, including long‑term high‑dose nusinersen results and Phase 1b salanersen data as Phase 3 studies begin — news that supports the company’s SMA pipeline and could boost long‑term revenue potential if later trials read out favorably. Biogen to Share New SMA Data at Muscular Dystrophy Association and SMA Europe Conferences

Biogen will present new spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) data, including long‑term high‑dose nusinersen results and Phase 1b salanersen data as Phase 3 studies begin — news that supports the company’s SMA pipeline and could boost long‑term revenue potential if later trials read out favorably. Positive Sentiment: The New England Journal of Medicine published first data suggesting disease‑modifying potential for zorevunersen (Stoke Therapeutics collaboration) in Dravet syndrome, supporting the ongoing global Phase 3 EMPEROR study — a favorable scientific read that can increase confidence in Biogen’s partnered pipeline assets. The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes First Data to Demonstrate the Potential for Disease Modification in Dravet Syndrome

The New England Journal of Medicine published first data suggesting disease‑modifying potential for zorevunersen (Stoke Therapeutics collaboration) in Dravet syndrome, supporting the ongoing global Phase 3 EMPEROR study — a favorable scientific read that can increase confidence in Biogen’s partnered pipeline assets. Positive Sentiment: Proposed legislation (H.R. 7336, the ALS Better Care Act) would expand Medicare coverage and payments for ALS‑related services and incentivize clinical trial participation — a policy tailwind that could improve access and reimbursement for ALS therapies and indirectly benefit Biogen’s neurology franchise. New Bill: Representative Janice D. Schakowsky introduces H.R. 7336: ALS Better Care Act

Proposed legislation (H.R. 7336, the ALS Better Care Act) would expand Medicare coverage and payments for ALS‑related services and incentivize clinical trial participation — a policy tailwind that could improve access and reimbursement for ALS therapies and indirectly benefit Biogen’s neurology franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / investor pieces and fund letters have highlighted Biogen as an attractive long‑term holding (coverage in InsiderMonkey/Yahoo) — supportive for investor interest but not an immediate catalyst. What Makes Biogen (BIIB) an Attractive Long-Term Holding?

Analyst / investor pieces and fund letters have highlighted Biogen as an attractive long‑term holding (coverage in InsiderMonkey/Yahoo) — supportive for investor interest but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent short‑interest reports show anomalous data (zero shares / NaN increases and a days‑to‑cover of 0.0), indicating reporting noise rather than a clear short‑selling pressure signal — treat these items as unreliable until clarified. (Internal short‑interest entries)

Recent short‑interest reports show anomalous data (zero shares / NaN increases and a days‑to‑cover of 0.0), indicating reporting noise rather than a clear short‑selling pressure signal — treat these items as unreliable until clarified. (Internal short‑interest entries) Negative Sentiment: Despite positive pipeline and data releases, shares are down today — likely reflecting profit‑taking after recent gains, thin trading (volume below recent average), and market focus on near‑term revenue/guidance rather than later‑stage trial data. No new negative company‑specific regulatory or financial disclosures were reported in the entries provided.

About Biogen



Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Articles

