Piper Sandler & CO. Acquires Shares of 23,416 Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Coeur Mining makes up 0.3% of Piper Sandler & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Coeur Mining by 7,011.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CDE opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $674.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

