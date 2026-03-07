Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND Shares Purchased by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

