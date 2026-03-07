Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pigeon Corp (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.53. Pigeon shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

Pigeon Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pigeon had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $185.96 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pigeon Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation (OTCMKTS:PGENY) is a Japan-based company specializing in the development, manufacture and sale of mother and baby care products. Founded in 1957, Pigeon has built a reputation for producing high-quality feeding and nursing supplies designed to support infant health and maternal comfort. The company’s product portfolio spans feeding bottles and nipples, pacifiers, breast pumps, and related accessories, emphasizing safety and ease of use backed by extensive research and development.

Beyond feeding and nursing equipment, Pigeon offers a range of baby skincare items, including gentle cleansers, lotions and diaper rash creams formulated to address the sensitive skin of infants.

