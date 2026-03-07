Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $861,000 Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,606,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,581,000 after purchasing an additional 87,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,771,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,839,000 after buying an additional 55,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,769,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,742,000 after acquiring an additional 106,879 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,551,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,147,000 after acquiring an additional 120,498 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,411,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPC opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $75.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $444.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.28 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 27.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 174.41%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on W.P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $74.00 price objective on W.P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.11.

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

