Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 86,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 33,097 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 191.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,389,000 after acquiring an additional 426,808 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director James D. Farley, Jr. sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $120,754.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,205 shares in the company, valued at $303,195.55. This trade represents a 28.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafeh Masood bought 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,640. This trade represents a 58.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:HOG opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $496.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.21 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Harley-Davidson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

