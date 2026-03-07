Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,755 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10,106.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 486,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 482,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,802,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,792,000 after purchasing an additional 179,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,456,000 after buying an additional 162,477 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,708,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,641,000 after buying an additional 158,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 5,691.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after buying an additional 152,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $175.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.71.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $138.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $267.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.07 and a 200 day moving average of $173.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.79 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 22.10%.Paycom Software’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $211,458.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,747.02. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom’s software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.