Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 56.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 88.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of EHC stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.53 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.71.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 9.54%.The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $16,746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 377,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,096,094.80. This represents a 28.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Barclays boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

