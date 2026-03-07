Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,572,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,914,738,000 after acquiring an additional 317,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,594,000 after purchasing an additional 106,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,011,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,553,000 after purchasing an additional 80,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,714,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,405,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,238,000 after buying an additional 37,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.33.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF opened at $165.39 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $174.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.51. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 18.94%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.