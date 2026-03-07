Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $823,000 Investment in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 256.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5,709.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LNT stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98. Alliant Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $57.09 and a twelve month high of $72.65.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.11 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.57%.Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.94%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.