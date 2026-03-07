Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 81,663.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,516 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4,115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 37.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 884.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Black Hills Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BKH opened at $73.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Black Hills Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $75.87.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 12.62%.Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.60%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

Featured Articles

