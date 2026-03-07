Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 220.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2,406.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $429,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,208.16. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 21,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $2,947,080.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,855,213.45. The trade was a 30.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 28,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,835,300 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $130.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.12. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $146.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.24.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $580.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.43 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-precision analog and mixed-signal processing solutions. The firm develops low-power, high-performance audio, voice, and power management integrated circuits, serving prominent consumer electronics OEMs. Its semiconductor devices are designed to enhance audio quality, battery life, and system integration in mobile phones, tablets, wireless headsets and other portable devices.

The company’s product portfolio includes digital-to-analog converters (DACs), analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), audio codecs, power management ICs, voice processors and integrated amplifiers.

Featured Stories

