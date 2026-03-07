Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Herbalife Ltd $HLF

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.10% of Herbalife at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after buying an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,449,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 220,896 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP raised its holdings in Herbalife by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,669,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 262,614 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Herbalife by 40.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,013,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 289,537 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Herbalife in the second quarter valued at about $8,491,000.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Herbalife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. Herbalife Ltd has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $20.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Herbalife had a net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus set a $15.00 price objective on Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Herbalife in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $13.00 price objective on Herbalife and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Herbalife

Herbalife Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.