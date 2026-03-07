Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Position in Eldorado Gold Corporation $EGO

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth about $32,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 35.4% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $58,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.6% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.1%

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 27.89%.The business had revenue of $575.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Eldorado Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.10%.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada‐based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company’s core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced‐stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

