Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Director William Thorndike, Jr. Sells 125,000 Shares

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) Director William Thorndike, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $3,032,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,060,656 shares in the company, valued at $219,811,514.56. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PRM opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.22. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.05 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.61% and a positive return on equity of 17.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 52,387.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 297,562 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 9.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,097,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,198,000 after buying an additional 178,271 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 226,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 48,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRM. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Perimeter Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perimeter Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Perimeter Solutions Ltd. (NYSE: PRM) is a global specialty chemicals company focused on delivering performance-driven solutions for the oil and gas, coatings, plastics, water treatment and packaging markets.

