Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,925 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $286.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

