Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 162.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 100,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,140.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 119,102 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1648 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s payout ratio is 478.26%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.