Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 866.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,125 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,654,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 83.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 137,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 266.8% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPMO stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.44.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
