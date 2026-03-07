Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.3687 and last traded at $0.3768. 133,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3828.

Patriot One Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies Inc is a Canada-based technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced threat detection systems. The company’s flagship PATSCAN platform integrates microwave radar, magnetic anomaly detection and artificial intelligence to identify concealed weapons and other threats in real time. Patriot One’s solutions are designed for rapid deployment in a variety of security environments, including corporate offices, schools, transportation hubs and government facilities.

Patriot One’s product suite includes the PATSCAN CMR (Cognitive Microwave Radar), which provides contactless detection of metallic and non-metallic objects, and the PATSCAN OmniVision, an AI-enabled video analytics solution for behavioral threat recognition.

