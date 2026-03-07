Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on POU. Raymond James Financial raised Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.50 to C$30.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.22.

POU stock opened at C$29.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.55. The firm has a market cap of C$4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.77. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$30.07.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 48.07% and a net margin of 129.11%.The company had revenue of C$262.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.4075758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.

