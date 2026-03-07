Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on POU. Raymond James Financial raised Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.50 to C$30.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.22.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Price Performance
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 48.07% and a net margin of 129.11%.The company had revenue of C$262.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.4075758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.
About Paramount Resources
Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Resources
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.