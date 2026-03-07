Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives $56.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $59.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

