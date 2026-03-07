Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives $56.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.60.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.
Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $59.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.
- Positive Sentiment: Major exploration success at La Colorada — Pan American announced discovery drilling that identified at least four new high‑grade veins between the Cristina and San Gerónimo systems, expanding silver, gold and base‑metal potential and supporting phased underground development options that could extend mine life and add future resources. Pan American Silver Discovers New High-Grade Veins at the La Colorada Mine
- Positive Sentiment: Strong 2025 results and cash generation — Pan American reported record 2025 earnings and free cash flow driven by higher metal prices and production, which improves balance‑sheet flexibility and underpins the company’s increased dividend. That financial strength supports capital allocation for exploration and growth. Pan American Silver (PAAS) Posts Record 2025 Earnings and Free Cash Flow on Strong Metal Prices
- Positive Sentiment: Share‑support actions — The company announced renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid (buyback) alongside the dividend increase, which is a shareholder‑friendly use of cash that can help support the share price over time. Pan American Silver Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/valuation reviews — Coverage is mixed: the stock’s strong year‑to‑date rally has prompted valuation checks and discussion about upside to ~US$70 levels, meaning upside is being actively debated even as fundamentals improve. Monitor revisions to consensus estimates as the company converts La Colorada exploration into formal resource updates. Is Pan American Silver Going to $70?
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term profit‑taking / volatility — After the strong earnings and exploration headlines, some outlets noted a pullback/short‑term selloff as traders lock in gains, creating intraday volatility despite the positive operational news. This suggests momentum traders may be tempering exposure while longer‑term investors assess reserve upgrades and the timing of any production extensions. Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS) Is Down 6.0% After Record 2025 Earnings And Dividend Hike – Has The Bull Case Changed?
Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.
With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.
