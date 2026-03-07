Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 210.85 and traded as high as GBX 211.97. Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 209, with a volume of 2,525 shares changing hands.

Palace Capital Stock Up 2.9%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 210.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 212.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

About Palace Capital

Property investment company that has a diversified portfolio of UK regional commercial real estate in carefully selected locations outside of London

