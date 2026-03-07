PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Price Target Raised to $42.00

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PACS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

PACS Group stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. PACS Group has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,250,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,984 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACS Group by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,147,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,747 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in PACS Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,859,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 806,446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in PACS Group by 348.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,010,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 785,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in PACS Group by 120.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,129,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 617,124 shares during the last quarter.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

