Owen Britton Jennings Sells 3,555 Shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 3,555 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $225,422.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 231,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,664,323.42. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Owen Britton Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Friday, January 2nd, Owen Britton Jennings sold 822 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $52,591.56.

Block Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Block had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $72.00 price target on Block in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XYZ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYZ. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Block by 24.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 179,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,383,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 2,385.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,255,000 after acquiring an additional 587,719 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block’s portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.