Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Price Down 9.5% – What’s Next?

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.25. 1,606,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,890,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Positive Sentiment: Ouster reports accelerating software adoption: the company said it doubled software-attached bookings in 2025, highlighted global expansion and expanded contracted deployments for Ouster Gemini and BlueCity — a meaningful shift toward higher-margin, recurring software revenue. Ouster Accelerates Software Adoption in 2025 with Record Bookings and Global Expansion

Ouster reports accelerating software adoption: the company said it doubled software-attached bookings in 2025, highlighted global expansion and expanded contracted deployments for Ouster Gemini and BlueCity — a meaningful shift toward higher-margin, recurring software revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Rosenblatt Securities issued a Buy rating on Ouster, which could support incremental demand from institutional investors looking to add exposure on improving fundamentals. Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Analyst upgrade: Rosenblatt Securities issued a Buy rating on Ouster, which could support incremental demand from institutional investors looking to add exposure on improving fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Investor access scheduled: management will present at the Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference (Mar 10) and the Roth Conference (Mar 24), providing near-term chances for updated guidance/comments and Q&A with investors. Ouster Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Investor access scheduled: management will present at the Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference (Mar 10) and the Roth Conference (Mar 24), providing near-term chances for updated guidance/comments and Q&A with investors. Neutral Sentiment: Media noise unrelated to the company: several widely circulated articles about the political “ouster” of Kristi Noem are trending; these headlines may cause short-term attention or headline confusion but are not connected to Ouster’s fundamentals. It was time’: Despite rare criticism, some Hill Republicans welcome Kristi Noem’s ouster

OUST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

In other Ouster news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $36,391.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 123,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,066.08. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,837 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $158,999.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 183,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,760.84. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth $2,397,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the third quarter worth about $1,677,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ouster by 3,452.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 118,462 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,224,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

