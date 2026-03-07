Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 295,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,119,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,751,000 after buying an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 438,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,228,000 after acquiring an additional 40,615 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 19,118 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $121.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $177.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.20.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

