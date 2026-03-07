Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,903 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 74,426 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,723,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 358.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HDB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $39.81.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

