Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,764 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.161 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.