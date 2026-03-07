Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,793 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

