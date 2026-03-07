Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 59.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,895 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.8%

IYW opened at $188.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.35 and its 200-day moving average is $195.90. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.