Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Buys 24,814 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April $PAPR

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,814 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a market cap of $891.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

