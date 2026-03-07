Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and traded as high as $8.4450. Origin Energy shares last traded at $8.4440, with a volume of 12,316 shares.

Origin Energy Trading Down 0.5%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

Origin Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Energy is an Australian integrated energy company with operations spanning natural gas exploration and production, electricity generation and retail energy sales. Headquartered in Sydney, the company develops and produces gas from onshore and offshore fields in Australia, including its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG joint venture. On the generation side, Origin’s portfolio comprises gas-fired power stations as well as investments in renewable energy projects such as wind farms, solar installations and battery storage facilities.

In its retail business, Origin supplies electricity, natural gas and solar products to residential and commercial customers across all Australian states and territories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.