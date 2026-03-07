OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Critical Survey

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 0.68% 55.59% 20.07% International Money Express 6.26% 35.45% 10.29%

Risk and Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $525.96 million 1.49 $7.26 million ($0.75) -12.08 International Money Express $658.65 million 0.71 $58.82 million $1.28 12.34

This table compares OppFi and International Money Express”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OppFi and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 1 2 1 0 2.00 International Money Express 0 5 1 0 2.17

OppFi presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.53%. International Money Express has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.23%. Given OppFi’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than International Money Express.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.0% of OppFi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Money Express beats OppFi on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

