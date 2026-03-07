Onity Group Inc. (NYSE:ONIT) Receives $58.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Onity Group Inc. (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.3333.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONIT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onity Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Onity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Onity Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Onity Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th.

ONIT stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. Onity Group has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 35.55, a current ratio of 35.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Onity Group in the fourth quarter worth about $17,896,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Onity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Onity Group by 585.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 109,498 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Onity Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Onity Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 212,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 47,992 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onity Group, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ONIT, is a technology company specializing in enterprise operations management software. Its platform is designed to help legal, finance, human resources and corporate services teams automate and streamline mission-critical workflows. Leveraging artificial intelligence and no-code automation tools, Onity’s solutions aim to reduce manual processes, improve visibility and ensure compliance across complex organizational structures.

The company’s flagship offerings include contract lifecycle management, matter management, e-billing and spend management, as well as enterprise deal management.

