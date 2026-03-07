OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.59 and last traded at $63.55, with a volume of 427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Vienna, Austria. It conducts a full range of activities across the hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, refinement of petroleum products, and the production and marketing of petrochemicals. The company serves industrial, commercial and retail customers through a combination of direct sales, wholesale trading and a network of service stations and distribution channels.

On the upstream side, OMV pursues exploration and production projects to develop oil and gas reserves, and it operates equity interests and joint ventures in producing fields and exploration licences.

