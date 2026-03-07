Olaplex Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) executives told investors the company delivered results in line with its expectations in fiscal 2025 while progressing through a multi-year transformation aimed at rebuilding brand momentum and restoring sustainable growth. Management said full-year net sales were flat at $423.0 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.2%, even as the company increased spending on marketing, talent, and infrastructure.

Get alerts:

The fourth quarter finished with improving trends, including revenue growth of 4.3% to $105.1 million and what management described as sequential momentum in sell-through, despite total Q4 sell-through being “slightly lower” than the prior year. Executives emphasized that they exited December with positive year-over-year sell-through trends across key accounts.

2025 transformation progress and strategic priorities

Chief Executive Officer Amanda Baldwin said 2025 marked a shift from planning to execution under the company’s “Bonds and Beyond” vision, built around three priorities: generating brand demand, harnessing innovation, and executing with excellence. Baldwin said the company “reclaimed our rhythm” and is now moving into a phase focused on optimizing investments and accelerating execution.

On brand demand, Baldwin pointed to a comprehensive visual identity relaunch and a “360-degree marketing engine,” including updates across digital and physical touchpoints, refreshed merchandising with retail and professional partners, and increased social and influencer activity. She cited internal brand tracking results at the end of Q3 2025 showing brand awareness up 7%, sentiment up 3%, and purchase intent trending higher versus the pre-launch baseline. Baldwin also said the company increased earned media value 14% year-over-year, engaged nearly 4,000 creators, and generated roughly 2 billion impressions across 2025 campaigns.

Professional engagement was described as central to the brand’s strategy. Baldwin highlighted a “Market Blitz” program deployed across seven high-density markets, which she said drove average sell-through mid-teens higher (on a percentage basis) in the 60 days following activation versus baseline. She also noted the professional education team overhauled nearly 60 core educational assets, with a more modular, digital-forward approach.

On innovation, management said it has worked to systematize its go-to-market engine and translate its “scientific heritage” into a pipeline of launches. Baldwin said Olaplex delivered four of the top five prestige haircare launches in the industry in 2025, citing Circana. She also discussed the acquisition of Purvala Bioscience, which she said brings “bio-inspired technologies” that could support entry into additional health and beauty verticals over time.

On execution, Baldwin said the company built integrated business planning, established KPIs, implemented data analytics, and completed an international realignment designed to support consistent global execution and prioritize higher-potential markets. She said these building blocks helped stabilize sales in 2025 after declines of 35% in 2023 and 8% in 2024, and that December produced positive sell-through in key accounts.

Q4 and full-year results by channel

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Catherine Dunleavy said the company delivered or exceeded its expectations for 2025 across net sales, adjusted gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin, and described the quarter as reflecting “disciplined execution” of the transformation plan.

Professional: Q4 net sales rose 18.9% year-over-year to $36.8 million, and full-year net sales increased 5.5%. Management attributed growth to “high-impact U.S. innovation,” holiday events globally, and a deliberate shift of international volume toward the professional channel as a “primary growth engine.”

Q4 net sales rose 18.9% year-over-year to $36.8 million, and full-year net sales increased 5.5%. Management attributed growth to “high-impact U.S. innovation,” holiday events globally, and a deliberate shift of international volume toward the professional channel as a “primary growth engine.” Specialty retail: Q4 net sales declined 14.5% to $24.7 million and fell 8.3% for the full year. Dunleavy said the decline reflected a strategic pivot in international distribution, moving volume away from retail distribution partners toward professional partners. She added retail still outperformed Q4 expectations and said inventory levels at key partners are “healthy.”

Q4 net sales declined 14.5% to $24.7 million and fell 8.3% for the full year. Dunleavy said the decline reflected a strategic pivot in international distribution, moving volume away from retail distribution partners toward professional partners. She added retail still outperformed Q4 expectations and said inventory levels at key partners are “healthy.” Direct-to-consumer (DTC): Q4 net sales increased 6.6% to $43.6 million, and full-year net sales rose 3.1%. Dunleavy cited a revamped digital strategy and holiday performance, including strong replenishment activity. She said during Cyber Weekend, the company outperformed select retail partners’ expectations, with its Wash and Shine kit ranking No. 1 in shampoo and conditioner and No. 7 ranking No. 1 in hair oil within premium haircare.

Dunleavy also noted Olaplex launched on TikTok Shop during Q4. While the channel was a small contributor to overall revenue, she said it “significantly outperformed our expectations,” and the company plans to expand the channel in 2026 to recruit new customers and build its content engine.

By geography, management said U.S. net sales were down approximately 3% in 2025, while international net sales were up approximately 3%, aided by the new go-to-market strategy and a more disciplined promotional process.

Margins, cash flow, and balance sheet

Adjusted gross margin in Q4 was 70.6%, up 200 basis points year-over-year, which Dunleavy said was driven by supply chain management that offset lower margins on newer products not yet at full production efficiency. Full-year adjusted gross margin was 71.8%, up 40 basis points.

Adjusted SG&A totaled $61.4 million in Q4 and $211.4 million for the year, increasing by $40.8 million year-over-year. Dunleavy said the increase was aligned with strategic priorities and driven primarily by investment in sales and marketing, which rose $5.9 million in Q4 and $26.7 million for the year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.9 million in Q4, representing a 12.2% margin, compared with 17.4% in Q4 2024. For the year, adjusted EBITDA was $93.9 million, or a 22.2% margin, down from 30.7% the prior year, reflecting increased marketing and talent investments.

The company generated positive operating cash flow in Q4 and reported full-year operating cash flow of $58.7 million. Olaplex ended the quarter with $318.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $352.3 million of debt. Inventory was $60.2 million, down from $75.2 million a year earlier, which management attributed to improved working capital discipline.

2026 outlook and early-year cadence

For 2026, management guided for net sales in the range of approximately -2% to +3% versus 2025, adjusted gross margin of 71% to 72%, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 21% to 22%. The guidance assumes no material impact from tariffs, with Dunleavy saying the company believes its supply chain is “minimally exposed,” and does not include potential disruption from geopolitics.

Dunleavy said key drivers within the outlook include expectations for improved sell-through that turns positive for the year, operational complexity tied to rolling out new packaging following the February 2025 visual identity launch, and a “normalized” impact from promotional activity compared with 2025. The company also cited macro uncertainty and consumer sentiment as considerations.

Management expects 2026 demand to be weighted toward the second half of the year. For the first quarter, Dunleavy said sales are expected to be below the full-year guidance range on a percentage basis versus the prior year, reflecting the timing of innovation shipments and a strategic decision to pace the sell-in of the new NÂº.3PLUS product rather than concentrating shipments early in the year. She added adjusted EBITDA will be “significantly pressured” in Q1 as the company front-loads marketing to support NÂº.3PLUS, with marketing efficiency expected to improve over the remainder of the year.

Product and go-to-market priorities: heroes, innovation, and channels

Baldwin outlined three priorities for 2026: energizing hero products, fueling science-based innovation, and expanding a diversified, scalable go-to-market model. She said early 2026 activations focus on the three “icons” that launched the company—NÂº.1, NÂº.2, and NÂº.3.

In January, Olaplex relaunched its professional-only NÂº.1 Bond Multiplier and NÂº.2 Bond Perfector with new messaging and education, and made them available as standalone products. Baldwin said the move was in response to stylist feedback to reduce purchase friction and improve flexibility for salon backbar restocking.

The company also unveiled NÂº.3PLUS, described as its most significant product innovation for 2026. Baldwin said NÂº.3PLUS is powered by the company’s patented Bond Building Technology and a new Damage Defense Cationic Complex, and is positioned as a fast, three-minute in-shower treatment. She cited clinically proven results shared on the call of “3 times stronger” and “3 times softer” hair after one three-minute use. The company also introduced a backbar size for professional use.

To support the launch, Baldwin said Olaplex introduced a new campaign, “Science Never Looked So Good,” featuring actor and comedian Chloe Fineman as the brand’s “Chief Hair Officer,” and plans a coordinated global launch across media, influencers, and retail and professional partners. Management also said refreshed packaging introduced with NÂº.3PLUS will roll across the broader portfolio on a phased basis.

On capital allocation, Dunleavy said Olaplex’s asset-light model and cash flow provide flexibility to invest in growth opportunities, explore tuck-in acquisitions similar to Purvala, and evaluate opportunities to return value to shareholders.

About Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex, Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) is a specialty haircare company known for its patented bond-building technology designed to repair and strengthen hair from within. The company’s core offerings encompass a range of professional salon treatments and at-home maintenance products that target chemical damage, breakage and split ends. Olaplex formulations are built around a proprietary active ingredient that works at the molecular level to rebuild disulfide bonds broken during bleaching, coloring and heat styling processes.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Olaplex initially gained traction among high-end salons before expanding into broader retail channels.

Featured Stories