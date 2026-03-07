ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Up 7.3% – Time to Buy?

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.9550. 4,039,768 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 2,303,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ODDITY Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ODDITY Tech from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ODDITY Tech from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ODDITY Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $31.73.

Get ODDITY Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODD

ODDITY Tech Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. ODDITY Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODDITY Tech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in ODDITY Tech by 134.8% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in ODDITY Tech in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ODDITY Tech by 530.3% during the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODDITY Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.