NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $12.16. 19,720,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 28,189,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised NuScale Power from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 25,951 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $317,121.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 268,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,949.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 22,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $271,247.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 140,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,523.02. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 675,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,239. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 623.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 394,065 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 1,220.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,411 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

