Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,951 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $50,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,928.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 81.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 50.05% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.