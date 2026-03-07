Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$44.88 million during the quarter. Nexus Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 99.45%.
Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance
Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$7.61 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.98 and a twelve month high of C$8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The company has a market cap of C$738.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.85.
About Nexus Industrial REIT
